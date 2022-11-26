STONINGTON
LOBSTER TRAP TREE
2nd Annual Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
planning and buoy creation is underway!
Save the date: 11/26/22
Check out the video of the 1st
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree Lighting 11/27/21
Lobster Trap Tree Hours:
Exhibit will be opening Saturday, November 26th 4:30PM
The Stonington Lobster Trap Tree opens at dawn. The Tree will be lit every night between Dusk - 9:30 PM until early January 2023.
If you would like to make a donation to the
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, please
Parking Options in Stonington Borough:
-
Stonington Town Fisherman Docks, 1 High Street, Stonington.
-
Street Parking - please take note of all parking signs and regulations as to not get ticketed or towed.
-
Dodson's Boat Yard
-
The Point - beyond the light house.
Lobster Trap Tree 2022 Facts:
-
The tree is made up of 420 Buoys Total:
-
181 Sponsor buoys
-
146 artist buoys available for auction
-
40 created by Stonington children
-
22 devoted to the commercial fishermen
-
19 sponsored by community members
-
9 memorial buoys
-
3 wedding buoys
Lobster Trap Tree 2022 Investments:
-
$14,940 Paid to artists to paint sponsor buoys
-
$9,100 for 420 buoys
-
$8,000 for lobster traps
-
$7,200 storage container unit
-
$3,800 for additional lights
-
$800 for electrical tie wraps
-
$900 for storage totes
ABOUT US
The architectural masterpiece will be situated on a grassy area at the Stonington town dock, paying homage to the town’s renowned fishing industry. A visit to the Stonington Lobster Trap tree is a magical experience and provides unique photo opportunities. Whether you view this spectacle during the day or at night, the beautiful landmark provides an eclectic buoy exhibit that is a flawless balance between stunning professionally painted works and those created by local children.
