Lobster Trap Tree Hours:



Exhibit will be opening Saturday, November 26th 4:30PM



​ The Stonington Lobster Trap Tree opens at dawn. The Tree will be lit every night between Dusk - 9:30 PM until early January 2023.

If you would like to make a donation to the

Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, please

Parking Options in Stonington Borough: ​​ Stonington Town Fisherman Docks, 1 High Street, Stonington.

Street Parking - please take note of all parking signs and regulations as to not get ticketed or towed.

Dodson's Boat Yard

The Point - beyond the light house.

Lobster Trap Tree 2022 Facts: ​​ The tree is made up of 420 Buoys Total:

181 Sponsor buoys

146 artist buoys available for auction

40 created by Stonington children

22 devoted to the commercial fishermen

19 sponsored by community members

9 memorial buoys

3 wedding buoys