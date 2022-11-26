 
STONINGTON

LOBSTER TRAP TREE

2nd Annual Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
planning and buoy creation is underway!
Save the date: 11/26/22

Check out the video of the 1st 
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree Lighting 11/27/21

Lobster Trap Tree Hours:
 
Exhibit will be opening Saturday, November 26th 4:30PM

The Stonington Lobster Trap Tree opens at dawn. The Tree will be lit every night between Dusk - 9:30 PM until early January 2023.
If you would like to make a donation to the
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, please

Parking Options in Stonington Borough:

  • Stonington Town Fisherman Docks, 1 High Street, Stonington.
  • Street Parking - please take note of all parking signs and regulations as to not get ticketed or towed.
  • Dodson's Boat Yard
  • The Point - beyond the light house.
Lobster Trap Tree 2022 Facts:

  • The tree is made up of 420 Buoys Total:

  • 181 Sponsor buoys

  • 146 artist buoys available for auction

  • 40 created by Stonington children

  • 22 devoted to the commercial fishermen

  • 19 sponsored by community members

  • 9 memorial buoys

  • 3 wedding buoys

Lobster Trap Tree 2022 Investments:

  • $14,940  Paid to artists to paint sponsor buoys

  • $9,100 for 420 buoys

  • $8,000 for lobster traps

  • $7,200 storage container unit

  • $3,800 for additional lights

  • $800 for electrical tie wraps

  • $900 for storage totes

The architectural masterpiece will be situated on a grassy area at the Stonington town dock, paying homage to the town’s renowned fishing industry.   A visit to the Stonington Lobster Trap tree is a magical experience and provides unique photo opportunities.  Whether you view this spectacle during the day or at night, the beautiful landmark provides an eclectic buoy exhibit that is a flawless balance between stunning professionally painted works and those created by local children. 

1 High Street, Stonington, CT 06379

